Hiscox to play last home game for Capras tonight

Pam McKay
| 5th Aug 2017 12:54 PM
Gavin Hiscox has played 125 games for the Capras.
Gavin Hiscox has played 125 games for the Capras. Chris Ison ROK300717ccapras1

RUGBY LEAGUE: Co-captain Gavin Hiscox will lead the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras onto Browne Park for the final time tonight.

Local rugby league fans will have the chance to farewell the hard-working, highly regarded team man when the Capras tackle the Townsville Blackhawks in Round 22 of the Intrust Super Cup.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Hiscox has played 125 games for the Capras since joining the club in 2012.

He was quickly identified as a leader and was appointed captain in 2013.

This year, he shares the duties with club stalwart Guy Williams, who could not speak highly enough of his co-captain.

"Gav's one of those blokes who leads with his actions and puts in every week,” Williams said.

"He's just got a really good work ethic. There's not a great difference between his best game and his worst game, he's a really consistent player.

"He gets through a lot of work and does all those little things that aren't particularly flashy or eye-catching but make a big difference to the team's overall performance.”

Williams said Hiscox was a really likeable guy who was well-respected by the playing group, and it would be fitting if his teammates could send him off with a win against the Blackhawks tonight.

"He certainly deserves that,” he said.

"It would be nice to get a win for Gav and it's important for the club as well. It would be a good way to show our appreciation for the people who turn up to support us every week.”

Gavin Hiscox scores a try in the Capras game against the Burleigh Bears last year.
Gavin Hiscox scores a try in the Capras game against the Burleigh Bears last year. Trinette Stevens

Capras CEO Dominique McGregor said there would be a tribute to Hiscox at tonight's game, with a fitting farewell planned at season's end.

"Gavin's been tremendous. Every game he puts in 110 per cent, he gives it his all.

"He's a wonderful clubman as well as a great player.

"He will be missed.”

Williams said the Capras were confident heading into the clash against the Blackhawks after a solid preparation this week.

The last time the two teams met, in Round 11 in Townsville, the match ended in a draw with a controversial call right on full-time costing the Capras the win.

Both sides have plenty to play for tonight - the Capras are battling to avoid the wooden spoon while the sixth-placed Blackhawks are looking to cement a finals berth.

Tonight's match kicks off at 7pm. Gates open at 1pm.

