Hiscox's final hit-up with Italy before World Cup begins

WELL PLAYED: Gavin Hiscox catches up with dad Dave after playing for Italy in the trial game against Tonga in Innisfail.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Dave Hiscox says son Gavin showed no nerves when he turned out for Italy in its World Cup trial game against Tonga.

The hard-hitting forward played about 25 minutes of the game on Friday night, with Italy eventually going down 16-6 in the entertaining clash in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Innisfail.

Unfortunately, Gavin suffered a cork in his left leg in just his second hit-up of the game and despite trying to push through it had to come off in the second half.

"It was great to see him run out in the Italian jersey,” Dave said.

"He came off the bench about 12 minutes before half-time and played in the front row.

"He was very strong in defence, and had a couple of very strong runs.

"There didn't appear to be any nerves there at all.

"He said after the game there were a lot of positives to take out of it. It was a really good hit-out but it was just disappointing he got that cork which did restrict him.”

A CQ Capras stalwart, Gavin qualifies for Italy through his mum's heritage and will line up with the Azzurri in the 2017 World Cup, which kicks off on Friday.

Cameron Munster (pictured) will joined fellow CQ product Ben Hunt in the Australian team. DAVE HUNT

In a huge salute to Central Queensland's rugby league talent, fellow local products Cameron Munster (left) and Ben Hunt have been selected in the Australian team for the five-week long international tournament.

Gavin previously represented Italy at the 2013 World Cup but spent the majority of the tournament as 18th man.

Dave is confident he will play a more significant on-field role this time around, given he's played in all of Italy's qualifying games.

The proud dad admits it will be "something special” to see Gavin play in rugby league's biggest event.

He and wife Maria plan to be at each of Italy's games, starting with their opener against Ireland in Cairns this Sunday.

They then play the USA in Townsville on November 5 and Fiji in Canberra on November 10.

"Gavin's really proud to have this opportunity and we're just so pleased for him,” Dave said.

"He's a pretty hard task master; he never talks himself up and he certainly sets the bar pretty high.

"He's really excited about this tournament and we don't want to miss a minute of it.”