Historic announcement shows Adani a good friend of CQ

Skilled miners are set to cash in on the Adani project's construction phase with 1,075 jobs for the mine and 1,400 on the railway line. Once they were operational, there would be 3,800 jobs at the mine and 120 on the railway line.
OPINION by The Morning Bulletin deputy editor Adam Wratten.

TODAY is an important day in Rockhampton's history.

Adani's decision to provide a jobs bonanza for the city is of truly historic significance.

This announcement will lift the spirits of the region, and do so for a long time... as no doubt it will also for our friends in Townsville, which also will play a key role in Adani's FIFO hub operations.

Just what this means for Rockhampton's economy, house prices and future prosperity can't be understated after what have been several depressive years.

Congratulations go to all those involved in working with Adani to ensure Rockhampton wasn't overlooked.

Our politicians have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure Rockhampton firstly got itself a position on the company's radar and then wasn't outbid by rivals.

It was impressive to see the creative thinking on display by those in the corridors of power.

And of course the company deserves community recognition for being a friend to Central Queenslanders.

This move, as important as it is in itself, will hopefully be the catalyst to carry our region forward and open up new opportunities.

The economic impact on Rockhampton will reportedly be almost immediate with construction of the airport, just east of the mine, to begin later this month and on the mine before Christmas.

Our region has so many wonderful advantages and a lifestyle second to none. It's going to be great to share this with the many more people who will soon call Rockhampton home.

