Historic child sex abuse accused released on bail in Rocky

KEVIN Leslie Baker made his first appearance in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning in relation to dozens of alleged child sex abuse charges.

The 78-year-old Wandal man appeared before Magistrate Jeff Clarke charged with alleged historical sex offences including 24 counts of indecent treatment of boys under 14 years, five counts of indecent treatment of girls under 17 years, 14 counts of carnal knowledge and one count each of unlawful wounding and deprivation of liberty.

Kevin Baker leaving Rockhampton Magistrates Court

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran appeared with Baker to facilitate an application for legal aid and said the file promised to be 'fairly large'.

Magistrate Clarke said given the nature of the charges and the number of complainants, the matters could not be dealt with in the Magistrates Court.

He adjourned the matter for committal call-over on October 18, 2017 at 2pm.

Baker's bail was enlarged.