Historic COVID case linked to Byron Bay cluster

'It's business as usual in Queensland': Palaszczuk confirms AstraZeneca rollout to continue

Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, however Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a historic case linked to the Byron Bay cluster has been uncovered.

Ms Palaszczuk in a tweet said that the case was not a risk to the community and was under investigation.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland has recorded a historic case of COVID-19. Picture: John Gass

More than 1300 people were put on high alert in late March after two confirmed COVID cases visited a pub in Byron Bay for a bachelorette party.

Those cases were a nurse from Princess Alexandra Hospital and her sister who travelled to Byron Bay for a hens party on the weekend of March 27.

The cluster grew when a Queensland tradie who provided entertainment at the hens party also tested positive for COVID.



The cluster was one of two Princess Alexandra Hospital-linked outbreaks that sent Brisbane into a snap, three-day lockdown earlier this month.

It has been nine days since Queensland's last recorded case of community transmission. There are currently 57 active cases across the state.

