Historic CQ pub reveals huge expansion plans

NEW ERA: Gavin Pitts and Beau Dabron look over the plans for the expansion of the Gracemere Hotel which will include a motel, function room and additional parking. Chris Ison ROK220518cgracemere1

GAVIN Pitts is lifting the lid on a brand new motel coming to Gracemere.

The Gracemere Hotel owner and operator said that they've recently purchased additional land surrounding the pub.

The business is in discussions with Rockhampton Regional Council about building a new motel and function room.

There are plans to construct up to 30 rooms across two stages. The motel will be a double-storey structure.

Gideon Town Planning has been enlisted to help with getting approval for the extension , which will adjoin the pub alongside McLaughlin St and Old Capricorn Hwy.

"We've just purchased the land across to the other side of the Old Capricorn Highway to incorporate about 100 car spaces,” Mr Pitts said.

The hotel already offers six modern-styled rooms.

Three of them are single rooms, two doubles and a two bedroom unit.

A couple of years ago, the Gracemere Hotel was renovated to incorporated a large indoor and outdoor beer garden for additional dining and functions.

"Our main focus has been around families and traditional hotel food at restaurant quality,” Mr Pitts said.

Mr Pitts also said the hotel's point of difference from others in the region was how it efficiently caters for families and children, with two separate kids rooms.

"We incorporated an additional kids room to cater for the large family demographic in the area,” Mr Pitts said.

Sports fans have also fallen in love with the large 3m screen in the beer garden which televises major sporting events.

The Gracemere Hotel was built in 1885, and was one of five hotels in the town at the time. Contributed

Mr Pitts, who has been in his role at the hotel for 10 years, said the Gracemere Hotel has a country following across Central Queensland.

"Obviously the Gracemere township supports it well, but we also pull patrons from as far as Yeppoon, Rockhampton and further out into other rural areas,” Mr Pitts said.

Mr Pitts is making sure the hotel holds onto its heritage.

"Everything we do with our decor is based around the history of the area, and the hotel of course,” Mr Pitts said.

In the past 11 years (since it was purchased), the hotel has been renovated three times.

But the footprint of the hotel has also expanded to about twice its size.

Gracemere Hotel was originally built in 1885.

Mr Pitts said it was one of five hotels in Gracemere at the time, but is now the only hotel left in the town.