Historic dedication at The Caves this Anzac Day

A ONE-OFF ecumenical dedication of The Caves war memorial is to be conducted tomorrow.

The ecumenical service will formally dedicate the memorial to those who have served Australia in all wars, especially those from what was the Etna Creek and Caves District in what is now the Livingstone Shire.

The dedication is to be conducted by representatives of each of the Anglican, Catholic and Uniting Churches in the Rockhampton region and is to commence in Buch Square at 12pm.

It will be followed by the main part of the Anzac Day services at The Caves.

The service will be accompanied and supported by the Capricornia Winds band, The Caves State School choir and the 125 Regional Cadet Unit.

The day will start with a Dawn Service in Buch Square, The Caves, at 4.28am.

The dedication/main service at midday is to be preceded by a short march from the Lions Park near The Caves State School starting at 11.45am, to be in Buch Square by midday.

Road closure times are between 11am and 1pm. Areas covered are Rossmoya Rd to and including the Barmoya Rd intersection, Lions Park and Buch Square.