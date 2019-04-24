Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A ecumenical dedication of The Caves war memorial is to be conducted tomorrow.
A ecumenical dedication of The Caves war memorial is to be conducted tomorrow. Chris Ison ROK111113cremembrance
News

Historic dedication at The Caves this Anzac Day

Aden Stokes
by
24th Apr 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ONE-OFF ecumenical dedication of The Caves war memorial is to be conducted tomorrow.

The ecumenical service will formally dedicate the memorial to those who have served Australia in all wars, especially those from what was the Etna Creek and Caves District in what is now the Livingstone Shire.

The dedication is to be conducted by representatives of each of the Anglican, Catholic and Uniting Churches in the Rockhampton region and is to commence in Buch Square at 12pm.

It will be followed by the main part of the Anzac Day services at The Caves.

The service will be accompanied and supported by the Capricornia Winds band, The Caves State School choir and the 125 Regional Cadet Unit.

The day will start with a Dawn Service in Buch Square, The Caves, at 4.28am.

The dedication/main service at midday is to be preceded by a short march from the Lions Park near The Caves State School starting at 11.45am, to be in Buch Square by midday.

Road closure times are between 11am and 1pm. Areas covered are Rossmoya Rd to and including the Barmoya Rd intersection, Lions Park and Buch Square.

anzac day 2019 the caves
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Help arrives for CQ hotels in battle against online booking

    premium_icon Help arrives for CQ hotels in battle against online booking

    Politics Labor reveals policy to knock money off the price of accommodation.

    ANZAC DAY: See list of all services and marches in CQ

    ANZAC DAY: See list of all services and marches in CQ

    News See details for the CBD road closures and services/marches

    MP caught up in Facebook trouble as Stop Adani Convoy nears

    premium_icon MP caught up in Facebook trouble as Stop Adani Convoy nears

    News Stop Adani Convoy enters Central Queensland with mixed response

    Shorten coal stance could burn Labor seats

    premium_icon Shorten coal stance could burn Labor seats

    Politics Bill Shorten’s coal stance could hurt marginal Labor seats