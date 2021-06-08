Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The species was found in Cooper Creek in Queensland.
The species was found in Cooper Creek in Queensland.
News

Historic find in tiny Queensland town

by James Hall
8th Jun 2021 7:43 AM | Updated: 8:42 AM

It stretches the length of a basketball court, is as tall as a B-double truck and is now officially recognised as Australia’s largest dinosaur.

The new species, discovered back in 2007 and affectionately named Cooper after being found in Cooper Creek, has now been scientifically described and named by the Queensland Museum and Eromanga Natural History Museum palaeontologists.

Officially named Australotitan cooperensis, or “the southern titan”, the species is within the top 10 to 15 largest dinosaurs discovered across the globe that is as tall as 6.5m and up to 30m long.

Queensland Museum Network chief executive Dr Jim Thompson said scientists had used a new digital technology to 3D scan each bone that would form part of the museum’s digital collection.

“In the early 2000s Australia was at the beginning of a dinosaur-rush, with a number of significant new species of dinosaurs and megafauna being discovered in the past 20 years,” Dr Thompson said.

The giant of the outback has been identified as a new dinosaur genus and species.
The giant of the outback has been identified as a new dinosaur genus and species.

“Australia is one of the last frontiers for dinosaur discovery and Queensland is quickly cementing itself as the palaeo-capital of the nation – there is still plenty more to discover.”

The Palaszczuk government has increasingly supported dinosaur tourism throughout remote regions of the state, with the niche industry emerging as a bizarre but profitable post-pandemic income source.

Tourism Minister Sterling Hinchcliffe said the state had invested close to $500,000 over three years to help develop a road map to support the sector.

“This discovery is one more reason to visit the outback,” he said.

How the big fella compares in size to a standard digger.
How the big fella compares in size to a standard digger.

“Eventually, we want to see dinosaur tourism put Queensland on the international paleology visitor map.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the revelation is another coup for the Eromanga Natural History Museum, which has become popular among domestic tourists.

“This is the kind of exposure that money can’t buy for outback tourism,” she said.

“Dinosaur tourism has great potential to create jobs and generate millions of dollars for businesses in west Queensland.

“This discovery and scientific finding will put outback Queensland on the map as one of the world’s leading destinations for dinosaur tourism.”

Originally published as Historic find in tiny Queensland town

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver’s $1m lawsuit after he was rear-ended in Rocky crash

        Premium Content Driver’s $1m lawsuit after he was rear-ended in Rocky crash

        News The 38-year-old Sunshine Coast man alleged he has a permanent neck impairment and he was no longer able to do carpentry work

        CQ company to receive grant for mud crab exports

        Premium Content CQ company to receive grant for mud crab exports

        Business The company is looking to export live male mud crabs to China and has been awarded...

        LETTERS: Change the laws for juvenile car thieves

        Premium Content LETTERS: Change the laws for juvenile car thieves

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor about youth crime and Victoria Covid lockdown, along with...

        Magistrate: 'I don’t know why you think you are entitled﻿'

        Premium Content Magistrate: 'I don’t know why you think you are entitled﻿'

        Crime A man prohibited from contacting the mother of his children had his mother deliver...