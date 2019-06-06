Historic home from the 1900s up for sale

ICONIC HOME: "Lyndhurst" was built on Rockhampton's riverbank and was moved to 3453 Emu Park Road. It was built almost 120 years ago and still holds most of the traditional historic features.

LYNDHURST is not just your average property - it comes with a long line of history, but that history aside, it is now for sale, listed by Damien Thwaite of Seachange Realty.

The property sits on the block of the Three Churches, now the Two Churches, at Ross' Run on Emu Park Rd.

Lyndhurst itself was built on Rockhampton's Fitzroy River banks around 1900, believed to be by Renshaw and Rickarts or Cousins the Builders.

The house was built by the father of George McAdam for his second wife who was an Edgeley.

Old photos of a wedding party in front of the Lyndhurst house. Rhodes Watson

Mr McAdam owned a produce store in Bolsover St, just across from the the house which stood on Bolsover and Albert Sts.

In 1928, Cedric Luck purchased the property, renaming it 'Lyndhurst', after his wife's family home in Ireland.

The couple owned the well-known Rickart's Bakery on the corner of Albert and Alma Sts.

The house was shifted in 1980 in three sections, with the exception of the fire place, which was taken apart brick by brick and rebuilt with the original bricks.

The Lyndhurst house around 2013. Contributed

A main feature of the home is the iconic front and side iron lace verandahs with two stair cases.

There are three grand bedrooms, one with a grand piano and all with incredible views.

The large lounge room is filled with generous windows allowing for natural light and leads to a white Italian marble fireplace.

There is also a maids quarters, which could also be utilised as an office space.

The bathroom has a double basin and the kitchen is also spacious.

Throughout the home are timber polished floors, accentuated by 11ft ceilings.

The property is set on 7, 723m2, almost one hectare and includes a laundry, work shop, storage area and water tanks.

There is also a two bay garage.

The listing says the property has been well maintained and looked after by the past owners.

Ross' Run was an historical complex with a collection of well-known buildings from Rockhampton and the surrounding district.

The complex itself last sold in 2013 for more than $700,000.

Lyndhurst, 3453 Emu Park Rd, Emu Park