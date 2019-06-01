Historic pub makes a return to the delight of locals

BACK OPEN: Rodney Riddett at the Fitzroy Hotel, the local watering hole in Depot Hill. INSET: Outside of the hotel. It was built originally in the 1800's and was first a single storey.

AS ONE door closes, another opens - and this rings true in Depot Hill.

The Globe Hotel has shut (the accommodation is still open) but just down the ways, the Fitzroy Hotel has reopened the doors.

Barman Rodney Riddett has taken over the lease at the Fitzroy, cleaning off the dust after it was closed for some time.

Since they opened a few weeks ago, the locals' reactions have been great.

Mr Riddett said they were getting more patrons than he ever got at The Globe. He said this was the Swampies' local pub and they loved to have a drink.

The saying goes between the locals of Depot Hill "this is the swamp pub and we're Swampies so we come here”.

New furniture has been installed upstairs and there is a new pool table coming for downstairs.

Karaoke is also on the cards for weekends to bring in the crowds.

The Fitzroy Hotel has had quite the coloured past.

In the past couple of years, it was known as the place for short-term accommodation for those who had just been released from jail.

However Mr Riddett said he was adamant at turning around this reputation and making it a nice pub.

In 2016, the hotel was put up for sale for $700,000.

The listing at the time said the 1950s-style hotel had been upgraded and boosted a good-size beer garden and in-ground swimming pool.

But the richest history lies in the times of floods.

The pub was first built in the 1800s by Charles Wakefield and it neighboured the Fitzroy Brewery.

Not far from the banks of the Fitzroy River, the East St hotel has been subject to floods many times over the years. Flood waters have crept into the bars but it didn't faze the patrons, who came for a beer rain or shine - they just drove tinnies and tied them to the veranda rails.

This caught the attention of the media all over the world, including television giant CNN.

It even gained a new name as it was dubbed the "Fitzroy Float-el”.

Whatever you call it, the Swampies are happy as long as there is cold beer.