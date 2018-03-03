Menu
24 Mary Street, The Range
24 Mary Street, The Range Orin Lucke - Blink Photography
Property

Historic Rocky home hits the market

Jessica Powell
by
3rd Mar 2018 10:00 AM

TRANSPORTED to Rockhampton in the late 1800s from Mt Morgan, a history-packed Mary St house has hit the market.

Lovingly restored and renovated over the last 26 years, the house was only one of a handful of "workers cottages" transported to various locations throughout Rockhampton.

With nails retrieved from renovations pre-dating the 1850s, the residence also reputedly has the oldest Frangapani tree in Rockhampton.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Real Estate realtor Donna Kirkland said the current owners are "very sad" to be selling this iconic property due to personal circumstances.

"They really hope some lovely young couple gets this home,"she said.

Donna said the spacious 911m sq block transports you to the early Italian renaissance era with luscious green grape vines embracing the columns.

Boasting sculpted gardens and varied herb and fruit trees all surrounding a beautiful Garden Arbour, "nostalgia and personality ooze from this family home".

"This home suits so many different genre of buyers," Donna said.

"It's one of those ones where we will have many people looking at this hot property."

With an open home inspection today at 10am, Donna said there has been high interest already about this "home with a story."

donna kirkland mary st mr real estae rockhampton real estate the range
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
