Historic Rocky stroll only a short step away

STEP AWAY: From left, Chair of Infrastructure Committee Cr Tony Williams, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Barry Kearney from Stockland Striders Walking Group.

THE Rockhampton Regional Council's work to the historic Muellerville walk at Norris Park, Lakes Creek, is now nearing completion.

Nearly $100,000 has been invested in maintaining and improving the Walk as part of the State Government's Works for Queensland program.

The park and walk have great significance to the region's history.

Anthelme Thozet successfully established an experimental garden at Muellerville, where he grew a wide variety of agricultural crops and fruit and timber trees to test their suitability to the local climate.

The walk is 1.4 km with interpretive signposts along the route detailing Mr Thozet's life achievements.

The recent improvements have fully connected and defined the pathway, as well as making it more accessible.

Council's Infrastructure Committee chair Tony Williams said the State Government's initiative to support and transform regional communities through jobs and vital infrastructure upgrades was making a real difference.

"The improvements to the Muellerville walk are just another example of how the Works for Queensland program is working for our region,” Cr Williams said.

"This historic site will now be an even better place for residents and tourists to explore.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she was delighted that the Muellerville works were nearly completed.

"I am so excited to see yet another project that benefits our community as well as stimulating the economy,” Mrs Lauga said.

Council recently received an additional $9.05 million in round two of the Works for Queensland program, which will fund a further 17 projects across the Region. This brings the total W4Q investment across the Rockhampton Region to over $18 million.

Rockhampton Regional Council, in collaboration with Friends of Muellerville, first opened the Muellerville Walk in 2014.