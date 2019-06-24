Menu
HISTORIC TIMES: Horse teams travelling up the Razorback ridge near the township of Mount Morgan.
Historic site named one of nation's top 100 achievements

Sean Fox
by
24th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
Subscriber only

MOUNT Morgan Mine has been acknowledged as one of Australia's top 100 significant Australian engineering achievements.

The historic township made the list which was created by Engineers Australia for their book, Wonders never cease filled with 100 significant Australian engineering achievements to mark its centenary year.

Over the course of about a century between 1882 and 1981, the Mount Morgan Mine yielded 225,000kg of gold, 50,000kg of silver and 360,000 tonnes of copper, and in the process played an integral role in both the state and nation.

Between 1982 and 1990, tailing were re-processed at the mine site, and 14.5 tonnes of gold was found.

President and chair, Trish White said Wonders never cease celebrated the country's rich engineering heritage.

Wonders never cease can be purchased online at www.eabooks.com.au

