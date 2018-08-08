Historic tale told in new stage adaptation

BELL Shakespeare returns to Rockhampton in September with Shakespeare's political thriller Julius Caesar, directed by James Evans.

The play features Kenneth Ransom as Caesar.

"Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war.”Act 3, Scene 1.

Director James Evans is thrilled to lead the 2018 national tour, one of the most extensive undertaken by any Australian theatre company.

"Julius Caesar is Shakespeare's political thriller. It's a masterpiece of intrigue and treachery,” Evans said.

"Shakespeare explores what happens when fear infects a society, and I think everyone can relate to that. It deals with issues that are urgently contemporary - audiences will recognise themselves and their society in the play.

"It's also just a cracking great story, full of action and some of the most incredible language Shakespeare ever wrote. It will be a really exciting night in the theatre.”

Julius Caesar is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council and is part of the 2018 See It Live Theatre Season.

It will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Saturday, September 8, at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at $52 for adults with concessions available. Patrons aged 26 years and under pay $1 per year of age.

The cast includes Kenneth Ransom, Jemwel Danao, Ivan Donato, Maryanne Fonceca, Ghenoa Gela, Neveen Hanna, Emily Havea, Nick Simpson-Deeks, Russell Smith and Sara Zwangobani.