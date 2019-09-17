Menu
Council prepares to remove two hoop pines said to be a public danger
News

Historic trees set for removal

Christine Mckee
17th Sep 2019
TWO of the Capricorn Coast’s beloved hoop pines will be removed after an independent aborist showed they were in rapid decline.

The council engaged the aborist to investigate the health of the trees which were observed to be decaying and in poor health.

A report has detailed the requirements to have the trees removed and the operation has been scheduled for October 14.

One of the trees, on Anzac Pde had been impacted by a vehicle and is decaying at the base and leaning towards the road.

The other, in Bell Park, is recommended for removal due to major damage to its trunk.

Cr Tom Wyatt said the council acknowledged the importance of the ‘historic and iconic trees’ but public safety had to come first.

“The good news is that once the scheduled removal of these trees takes place, both trees will be replaced with the same species in a suitable position,” he said.

“Council appreciates the community’s understanding while these works are carried out.

“There will be minimal to no disruption to motorists during the tree removals.”

Livingstone Shire Council continues to carry out plantings of hoop pines and other species across the region.

