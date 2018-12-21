Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
photo of Bernice at work in Park Avenue
photo of Bernice at work in Park Avenue Jann Houley
Letters to the Editor

Historic walk through suburb a welcome story

21st Dec 2018 1:00 PM

CONGRATULATIONS to Mrs Bernice Wehmeier for her wonderful story of her years growing up in Park Avenue and her recognition of all those fantastic families that were mentioned and their contribution which has made the great community that Park Avenue is today.

What a wonderful story and such a breath of fresh air as the majority of stories in the media these days are tragic ones, but thanks to Bernice this was a most delightful story and I am sure enjoyed by many people.

It would be great if other suburbs could do a similar story, I am sure most people would love to read this wonderful history that is Rockhampton and honour those who have made it so.

Kev Hogan

Read the full story here

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Adani construction imminent as equipment rolls onto site

    premium_icon Adani construction imminent as equipment rolls onto site

    Environment Video shows first construction equipment arrive on site as Adani has calls for certainty over when outstanding management plans will be finalised by State Govt

    Multiple vehicle crash on busy CQ bridge

    Multiple vehicle crash on busy CQ bridge

    Breaking Multiple injuries reported, including children

    • 21st Dec 2018 2:22 PM
    Servo bandit charged after attacking police with shovel

    premium_icon Servo bandit charged after attacking police with shovel

    Crime The man was tasered when he hit a police officer with a metal shovel

    Local Partners