Historic walk through suburb a welcome story

CONGRATULATIONS to Mrs Bernice Wehmeier for her wonderful story of her years growing up in Park Avenue and her recognition of all those fantastic families that were mentioned and their contribution which has made the great community that Park Avenue is today.

What a wonderful story and such a breath of fresh air as the majority of stories in the media these days are tragic ones, but thanks to Bernice this was a most delightful story and I am sure enjoyed by many people.

It would be great if other suburbs could do a similar story, I am sure most people would love to read this wonderful history that is Rockhampton and honour those who have made it so.

Kev Hogan

