Historic win for Benson: 'It hasn't really sunk in yet'

DYNAMIC DUO: Wayne Morton and Megan Benson after they took out the Queensland Rally Championship.
DYNAMIC DUO: Wayne Morton and Megan Benson after they took out the Queensland Rally Championship. CONTRIBUTED
Pam McKay
by

MOTOR SPORTS: Rockhampton co-driver Megan Benson has raced into the history books.

The 19-year-old and Kuttabul driver Wayne Morton, 21, are the youngest combination to ever win the Queensland Rally Championship.

They wrapped up the title after the fifth and final round of the championship in Coffs Harbour.

Despite not finishing on Saturday, Benson and Morton had accumulated enough points after recording a sixth, a second and two firsts in the first four rounds.

Benson is still riding high after the monumental victory.

"It's very exciting. It hasn't really sunk in yet,” she said.

While the Queensland round was just the one day, Benson and Morton were also entered in the Australian Rally Championship and the World Rally Championship which was staged over three days.

Wayne Morton and Megan Benson in action at Coffs Harbour.
Wayne Morton and Megan Benson in action at Coffs Harbour. CONTRIBUTED

Despite their issues on Saturday, the duo produced some quality racing on the Friday and Sunday to finish seventh in the ARC and 22nd in the WRC.

Benson, who has been racing since she was 12, first teamed up with Morton in 2014.

"We tied for the junior championship as drivers that year,” Benson explains.

"I had previously navigated for my dad and Wayne approached me and asked me if I wanted to navigate for him.

"I said yes... and it's been fantastic.

"We work really well together and we've definitely got a lot stronger this year.”

Benson said while she relished her time in the driver's seat she still got the same adrenalin rush in the navigating role.

"I just love it. It's very demanding but it's just so much fun. It keeps a smile on my face,” she said.

Benson said the Queensland title win has made her and Morton hungry for more success.

"We'd like to do some of the Australian rounds next year,” she said.

"We would definitely like to go a lot further but that all depends on sponsorship because it's a very expensive sport.”

