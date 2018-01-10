Menu
Historical alleged child sex case back in court

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran and accused child sex offender Kevin Leslie Baker leave Rockhampton courthouse last year.
Defence lawyer Brian McGowran and accused child sex offender Kevin Leslie Baker leave Rockhampton courthouse last year. Melanie Plane
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

KEVIN Leslie Baker's dozens of alleged child sex abuse charges were mentioned in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court again today.

Baker has been charged with alleged historical sex offences including 24 counts of indecent treatment of boys under 14 years, five counts of indecent treatment of girls under 17 years, 14 counts of carnal knowledge and one count each of unlawful wounding and deprivation of liberty.

The court heard today defence lawyer Brian McGowran was making an application to police seeking disclosure of further information and there may need to be a cross examination hearing in the future.

The 78-year-old Wandal man's matters were adjourned until February 7.

Topics:  brian mcgowran deprivation of liberty indecent treatment of children kevin leslie baker rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
