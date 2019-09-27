Menu
HISTORICAL: 3453 Emu Park Rd at Emu Park has been snapped up for a bargain price of $480,000.
News

Historical Lyndhurst is sold

Steph Allen
27th Sep 2019 5:01 PM
A SLICE of Emu Park history, the Lyndhurst landmark, has just been snapped up for bargain price of $480,000.

The“trophy home without the million dollar price tag” has been an iconic building within the region for over 119 years.

Once situated on Rockhampton’s river bank, the home was moved to its current location at 3453 Emu Park Rd, Emu Park, and was dubbed as “possibly the best Queenslander on the Capricorn Coast in the exclusive localiy of Ross Run” by its realtors, Seachange Realty Emu Park.

Complete with three bedrooms, timber floors, a grand piano, a ball room with a fire place, one bathroom and a verandah wrapping around the home with two staircases, the elegant home overlookds the Keppel Bay islands, Coorooman Creek and and bushland.

Photos
View Gallery

Set on almost two acres, the property is a steal, offering not just the perfect home for entertaining and private functions, but also for those wanting room for big toys and other additions.

The large living area boasts large windows, letting in the summer breeze, and 11-foot high ceilings throughout, to keep the house cool.

The maids’ quarters - a feature from another time - can also be used as an office space.

The property also features a laundry, a work shop, a storage area, water tanks, a large open kitchen and a bathroom with a double basin and views of the beautiful surroundings.

The house went on the market in early June this year.

It previously sold in 2013 for more than $700,000.

emu park home lyndhurst property real estate
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

