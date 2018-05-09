Historical Neerkol sex offence case key development

A CASE against a Wandal man accused of historical child sex offences has taken a key step forward this week.

Kevin Leslie Baker, 78, has been charged with alleged child historical sex offences including 24 counts of indecent treatment of boys under 14 years, five counts of indecent treatment of girls under 17 years, 14 counts of carnal knowledge with a child under the age of 16, and one count each of unlawful wounding and deprivation of liberty.

His matters have now been set down for registry committal for hand up on June 6 in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court. After this, the next step while be an indictment presentation in the District Court.

Baker's defence team, led by Brian McGowran, requested further information months back and have now received all but one amended affidavit listed in the prosecution's case.

Mr McGowran advised the court this afternoon the one last bit of information sought by defence was likely to be handed over before June 6.