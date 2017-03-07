Historical walls put dent in council's Smart Hub plans

Artist impression of what was proposed for inside the Smart Hub

A NUMBER of walls erected in the 1920s has left a vacant building in Rockhampton's CBD without a purpose, for the time being.

The walls inside the Bond Store, which Rockhampton Regional Council had earmarked for the new Smart Hub centre, have been deemed 'historically significant' by the Department Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

Preliminary designs would have seen the heritage building restored and fitted out with a two-storey, open-plan design, expected to cost $2 million.

Customs House to house part of Smart Hub: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow talks about why council has to look at alternatives after historically important walls stand in way of proposed designs for Bond Store.

Council wanted to take down a number of walls inside the building to create an open floor space as part of the Smart Hub, along with open up some other space.

Council's Corporate and Technology Services Manager Drew Stevenson, in his explanation to councillors at today's meeting, pointed at the walls on the right side of the ground floor plan where preliminary designs would see their removal to create an open space.

Floor plans for the ground floor of the Bond Store for proposed Smart Hub. Kerri-Anne Mesner

He said these are 1920s walls the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection say are historically important and need to stay.

Mr Stevenson also pointed to some timber walls in the first floor plans that were also seen as historically important.

Floor plans for the first floor of the Bond Store for proposed Smart Hub. Kerri-Anne Mesner

Mr Stevenson said there were options available, such as removing part of the walls on the ground floor to create the illusion of open space.

However, he said, the restraints of theses walls being historically significantly important had "significant impacts to the ability to operate as a hub”.

"We really need to be able to have this open work space,” Mr Stevenson said.

"I think it will put the operation of the hub at risk.

"I'm still asking we find an appropriate place for a hub.

"I'm now proposing we look at an area in the Customs House.”

Proposed area of Customs House that could house the Smart Hub Kerri-Anne Mesner

Mr Stevenson highlighted the benefits of using part of Customs House for the Smart Hub, including the fact it was all on one level, there was access to toilets for people with disabilities and it has air conditioning already installed.

He said the Smart Hub fitout budget is made-up of $258,000 from council's capital budget and $250,000 from the State Government's Building Our Regions fund, which would cover the costs to fit out Customs House.

Artist impression of what was proposed for inside the Smart Hub Kerri-Anne Mesner

After Mr Stevenson's presentation today, the council resolved to use part of Customs House for the Smart Hub instead of renovating the Bond Store for the project.

However, there were concerns raised by Mayor Margaret Strelow, councillor Tony Williams and Cr Ellen Smith about using Customs House for a technology, new-age project.

"I agree Bond Store is not appropriate,” Mayor Strelow said.

However, she said she was concerned there would be another 12 months of discussion about the site for the Smart Hub.

Mayor Strelow also raised concerns about taking out the space proposed by officers in Customs House which included the kitchen and bar areas which can be used in the future plans of the building, along with retaining access to the lift at all times.

Cr Smith said she was concerned by placing part of the Smart Hub in Customs House, it would detract from the heritage and museum feel of the building.

Mayor Strelow said: "We still want to keep the smart hub located within this cultural precinct - it's an important addition to our city, so we are now looking at whether a portion of Customs House would be suitable”.

She highlighted that it was important for the Bond Store to be restored and re-purposed in the future and that Council would consider other options for its future use.