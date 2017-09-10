HISTORY-MAKERS: Wanderers make it 13 in a row

HOCKEY: Wanderers A1 men have etched their name in Rockhampton Hockey's history books in emphatic fashion.

The team won an unprecedented 13th consecutive premiership with an 11-2 demolition of a gallant Frenchville Rovers at Kalka Shades on Saturday.

Hockey Grand Final: Hockey Grand Final

The men had equalled the previous longest winning run of 12 last year which was held by Wanderers A-grade women who dominated the competition in the '80s.

Player/coach Aaron Harmsworth, who along with teammate Andrew Landsberg has been part of the 13 title wins, said it was an incredible achievement for the club and one to be savoured.

"To equal the record last year was an honour; to go one better is a privilege,” he said after the final.

"I felt like we proved a bit of a point tonight that we're not done yet.

"We know this run will come to an end one day but hopefully we can keep it going for a bit longer.

"It's a special time and it's a special club.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Wanderers came ready to play and stamped their authority on the game from the opening play.

An attacking raid from the first whistle saw them awarded a penalty stroke in just the 23rd second which midfielder Clinton McKay calmly put away.

From there, it was all one-way traffic as the reigning premiers produced high-intensity, highly structured hockey to dominate the game.

They scored four more goals in the first half and hammered home six more to seal one of their most convincing grand final victories.

Harmsworth said it was undoubtedly one of Wanderers' best performances.

"We haven't played our best hockey all year. To turn up on the day and play the way we did was really pleasing,” he said.

"Over the last decade there have been two games where we've really put it together and played brilliantly and that was one of them.

"We build all year to make our last game our best and we certainly did that. Everything clicked tonight.”

Wanderers' players celebrate a goal on their way to a comprehensive victory. Allan Reinikka ROK090917amhockey

Potent striker Todd Harmsworth was on song up front, bagging four goals, and McKay, as he has done all season, was a dominant force in the middle and orchestrated the game plan perfectly.

Harmsworth paid tribute to Frenchville who fought doggedly for the whole 70 minutes.

"Full credit to them. They scored the last goal of the game, they didn't stop,” he said.

"They tested us throughout the year and they make the competition better.

"They've got a bright future.”

Frenchville midfielder Jarrod Bass said despite the lopsided scoreline, he was pleased with the resolve his players showed on Saturday night and throughout the season.

"We had a goal to make the grand final, and there were times in the season where it looked like that might not happen,” Bass said.

"The boys dug deep and worked hard and we achieved that goal so we can hold our heads high.

"We came up against a red-hot Wanderers' side, a champion team, and they were just too good tonight.”