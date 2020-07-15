History of ill students inspires school’s kind act

The team of Blackwater High School teachers who will participate in 42k Your Way next month.

The team of Blackwater High School teachers who will participate in 42k Your Way next month.

A RETURN to the classroom following a months-long closure has both staff and students of Blackwater State High School more appreciative of the smaller things.

With many once again socialising among peers, the chance to help sick kids in need – many of whom are too ill to play with their own friends – seems more timely than ever.

The heartwarming gesture comes as part of the Children’s Hospital Foundation annual 42K Your Way fundraising challenge, where participants clock up 42km of exercise over a month-long period.

A number of events including running, walking and cycling will be held over the school’s lunchtimes to allow students and the 19 registered faculty members a chance to contribute.

With a focus on both physical and emotional wellbeing in light of COVID-19, principal Rebecca Godfrey said team members were eager to dust off their joggers for a worthy cause.

Students at Blackwater State High School are encouraged to get involved, much like last year’s event ambassador Alexis Burnie-Crawley (pictured).

“We’re organising a team shirt for those who wish to be involved, adding in some fun activities along the way,” Ms Godfrey said.

“I think it might still be a little cold for swimming in August.”

Ms Godfrey said the cause was a personal one for many in the Blackwater community following previous cases of students either being injured or diagnosed with serious illnesses.

“This can be an incredibly difficult time for families in rural communities, especially when they have to relocate their entire family,” she said.

“The Children’s Hospital Foundation provides support for all aspects of the treatment of children – both in their care through funding research and equipment, as well as patient and family support.”

Two local primary schools have also been challenged by the more senior institution to participate, with a major prize now an extra incentive for all competing teams.

The free virtual event runs for the duration of August and can be completed from any location. To register or donate, click here.