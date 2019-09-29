History of Singing Ship revealed in new book

The Singing Ship in 1970. Photo courtesy of the Capricorn Coast Historical Association.

THE Singing Ship is one of Central Queensland’s most iconic landmarks but how much do you know about the tourist attraction’s background?

Local resident Claire Ryan is sharing its history in her first book, The Singing Ship: Captain and Crew.

Claire has compiled a history of the concept, design and building of the Emu Park memorial to Captain James Cook and its place in local culture.

She launched her book on Saturday at the Emu Park Cultural Hall.

Claire said the publication was the result of months of research and enormous contributions from those involved with the construction in the late 1960s, including Steve Kele, Peggy Westmoreland, George Cain, David Thomas and the Bicentennial committee who persevered with this project, even when the going got tough.

“While researching this book, everyone I met generously shared their personal reflections, photos and other memorabilia to ensure that readers have a big picture view of the Singing Ship’s whole building process,” Claire said.

Author Claire Ryan.

“What I enjoy about our Capricorn region’s history is seeing what a positive difference it makes when ordinary people come together as a team to work for the common good of their community.

“It turns good ideas into sustainable realities.”

The book’s formation began when a chance conversation led Claire to artist Peggy Westmoreland, designer of the Singing Ship and her diaries that traced the building process.

“Built to celebrate the Bicentenary of Captain James Cook’s visit to Keppel Bay in May 1770, Steve Kele captained the construction of this memorial with constant support from his wife Isabel,” Claire said.

“Designer Peggy was part of this ship’s crew.

“All have much in common with Captain James Cook.

“Their talents created original solutions for each challenge faced.

“The Singing Ship reminds us all that when we use our creativity to learn and use new skills, we can become our best selves.”

The front cover of Claire Ryan's book.

Hearing from family members who hold precious memories of relatives who were at the forefront of the Singing Ship’s construction is one of the reasons Claire was excited to launch her book.

The Singing Ship was official opened on May 30, 1970.

To buy a copy of the book visit www.cooroomanpress.com or phone (07) 4939 6034.