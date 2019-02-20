HISTORY: Which Rocky pub did ex PM Gough Whitlam once visit?

Swimming outside the Globe Hotel, corner of Bolsover and South Street, Rockhampton, 1918.

Swimming outside the Globe Hotel, corner of Bolsover and South Street, Rockhampton, 1918. Capricornian, CQU Library

THE Globe Hotel has been an iconic part of Rockhampton's history. It was built around 1866 and is believed to be one of the very first pubs.

One of the very earliest times it appeared in The Morning Bulletin was in 1887 with the announcement of a son on September 10 for Mr John Pershouse and his wife.

More archives detailed an incident in 1887, when a young man named George Francis was placed in the dock after he used obscene language in a public place (Globe Hotel), assaulted the landlord, Mr Pershouse, and wounded him with intent of grievous bodily harm.

Licensee names over the years included William McGrath (1897), J Murray, C Sonson (1911), G Schuh, J Fitzgerald (1913), Mary Forbes (1920) and George Azar (1939).

In 1934, the Globe Hotel had an assessment value of £350 to £50 with a license value of £55 to £25. Around the 60s/70s, Ben Cartwright, who was the owner at the time, changed the hotel's name to The Ponderosa and it was known for its strippers.

Ken and Robbie Biesell took over the hotel in the 1990s and renamed it back to The Globe.

Artie Beetson, OAM Australian Rugby League footballer and coach (in green flannelette jumper) at the Globe Hotel, formerly the Ponderosa Hotel contributed

In 1991, the hotel sold for $220,00 and then sold again in 1993 for $250,000. In 2006, it sold for $328,000.

The 1185sqm site on three titles has eight rooms, a three- bedroom manager's residence and a public and lounge bar.

There is also a commercial kitchen and outside beer garden.

Over the years there has been some iconic faces sit at the bar. Gough Whitlam visited the hotel just before he became prime minister in 1972.

Laurie Nichols (at left), the most famous fan in the history of rugby league and the Balmain Tigers at the Globe Hotel (formerly the Ponderosa Hotel) contributed

Musician identities Matt Taylor, Phil Manning, Phil Emmanuel and Kevin Borich have all played there.

Kostya Tszyu (centre), Australian former professional boxer Globe Hotel (formerly the Ponderosa Hotel) contributed

Rugby league greats Artie Beetson, Changa Langlands and Laurie Nichols have all been spotted there and boxing legends Rocky Gattellari and Kostya Tszyu have made appearances as well.

200M ZONE from Globe Hotel. Contributed ROK250216azikamap1

In 2016, the Globe Hotel made national news after a man staying at the hotel tested positive for the mosquito-borne Zika virus after returning from South America.

A Queensland Health employee sprays around Russell Burton and Jess Edwards' Depot Hill home to ward off mosquitoes after the Zika virus detected at The Globe Hotel next door. Rachael Conaghan

The Health Department fumigated the entire hotel along with another 80 homes around Depot Hill.