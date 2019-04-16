Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
News

HIT AND RUN: Driver flees scene of crash

Ashley Pillhofer
by
16th Apr 2019 8:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER has fled the scene of a car crash on a Mackay street early this morning.

Police say two cars were involved in the incident which occurred on Milton and Blacks Streets just after 6am.

A QPS spokesperson said a ute had hit a power pole before the driver "took off". He said officers on the scene had not yet reported how the second vehicle was involved.

Ergon Energy crews were called to the scene to assess damage to the power infrastructure.

The QPS spokesperson said officers were currently operating under the premise the driver of the ute fled because they would have blown over the legal blood alcohol limit if tested. It is unclear if this is what happened.

He said police investigations would begin with finding the owner of the crashed ute.

No further information was provided.

crash hit and run
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Vegan on protests: 'They're ruining something beautiful'

    premium_icon Vegan on protests: 'They're ruining something beautiful'

    News YEPPOON vegan woman shares why she disagrees with protesters

    CQU vice-chancellor says time for change to higher education

    premium_icon CQU vice-chancellor says time for change to higher education

    Education Prof Klomp proposes five-year pilot study at CQUniversity

    See how much our grammar school headmaster made last year

    premium_icon See how much our grammar school headmaster made last year

    News Reports detail the income and spending of schools

    Teen attacks sleeping parents with knife on Boxing Day

    premium_icon Teen attacks sleeping parents with knife on Boxing Day

    Crime Teen slit mother's throat, ankle and slash dad's chest and leg