A Toyota Yaris was well alight when fire crews arrived on scene on Saturday afternoon. Photo Darryn Nufer.
News

Hit-and-run fireball Police charge woman after car flees crash scene Car dumped and set on fire close to Park Avenue houses

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
12th Jan 2020 9:30 AM
A SUSPECTED stolen car involved in a hit-and-run accident in Rockhampton on Saturday afternoon was dumped nearby and set on fire.

Emergency services crews were called to an allotment at the corner of Wackford St and Hardy Ave, in Park Avenue, at 6.30pm where a Toyota Yaris was well alight when they arrived.

The car engulfed in flames was in close proximity to homes in the area.

One resident said he initially thought a house was on fire after seeing plumes of black smoke billowing from the residential location.

Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze. Photo Darryn Nufer.
Police said the Yaris had just moments earlier been involved in a crash with a Toyota Hilux ute on Knight St, at 6.25pm, before it left the scene.

They said the Yaris was believed to have been stolen from a driveway in Totteridge St, Lakes Creek, last Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said when paramedics arrived at the Knight St crash all occupants were out of the vehicle, and no-one was taken to hospital.

On Sunday police said an 18-year-old woman had been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and they were still looking for another person in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information that can assist police should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

car crash car fire knight street stolen car
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

