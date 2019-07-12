Menu
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a hit and run in Park Avenue last night.
HIT AND RUN: Police are investigating a two vehicle crash

Aden Stokes
12th Jul 2019 7:25 AM
7.15AM: POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a hit and run last night in Park Avenue, Rockhampton.

About 6.50pm, police were called to the intersection of Alexandra and Main St where it was reported a car had crashed into another vehicle and took off.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

A short time later, police located the vehicle on Lambourne Ave, Norman Gardens.

Police are making follow up inquires and have not laid any charges.

