Hit First Turkey trails at come and try day

People can give mountain biking a go at a come and try day at First Turkey on Sunday.

People can give mountain biking a go at a come and try day at First Turkey on Sunday.

MOUNTAIN BIKING: The 2019 race season might be complete but there will still be plenty of activity on the First Turkey trails.

The Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club plans to run a series of social rides and will this weekend hold a come and try day.

It is on from 7am to 11am on Sunday at First Turkey and will feature beginner skills clinics at 8am, 9am and 10am.

Club president Dan Witten said it would provide a great introduction to mountain biking, which continues to grow in popularity in Central Queensland.

“This is a great opportunity for people who haven’t ridden before to get a taste of what it’s like,” he said.

“We will have club members there who will be happy to show them around and recommend a trail that suits their fitness and ability.

“It is open to all ages but children under-12 must be accompanied by an adult.”

Witten said it had been another successful season for the club.

He said the CQ Enduro Series – run in conjunction with the Gladstone club – proved popular and would happen again next year “without a doubt”.

The decision to run the final leg of the CQ Cross Country Series on a Saturday afternoon rather than a Sunday morning had also been well received.

Witten said work would soon start on preparing the 2020 events calendar.

“We will definitely be holding a round of the Queensland Enduro Series again but it could be earlier in the year, possibly April.

“The feedback we receive from competitors at that event is fantastic.

“They love our trails and say they are by far some of the best in Queensland.”