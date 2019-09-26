Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People can give mountain biking a go at a come and try day at First Turkey on Sunday.
People can give mountain biking a go at a come and try day at First Turkey on Sunday.
Sport

Hit First Turkey trails at come and try day

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
26th Sep 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOUNTAIN BIKING: The 2019 race season might be complete but there will still be plenty of activity on the First Turkey trails.

The Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club plans to run a series of social rides and will this weekend hold a come and try day.

It is on from 7am to 11am on Sunday at First Turkey and will feature beginner skills clinics at 8am, 9am and 10am.

Club president Dan Witten said it would provide a great introduction to mountain biking, which continues to grow in popularity in Central Queensland.

“This is a great opportunity for people who haven’t ridden before to get a taste of what it’s like,” he said.

“We will have club members there who will be happy to show them around and recommend a trail that suits their fitness and ability.

“It is open to all ages but children under-12 must be accompanied by an adult.”

Witten said it had been another successful season for the club.

He said the CQ Enduro Series – run in conjunction with the Gladstone club – proved popular and would happen again next year “without a doubt”.

The decision to run the final leg of the CQ Cross Country Series on a Saturday afternoon rather than a Sunday morning had also been well received.

Witten said work would soon start on preparing the 2020 events calendar.

“We will definitely be holding a round of the Queensland Enduro Series again but it could be earlier in the year, possibly April.

“The feedback we receive from competitors at that event is fantastic.

“They love our trails and say they are by far some of the best in Queensland.”

come and try day first turkey mountain bike reserve mountain biking rockhampton mountain bike club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ dance school takes to stage at national dance comp

    premium_icon CQ dance school takes to stage at national dance comp

    News WEEKEND LIVESTREAM: More than 3000 performers will take part in the major dance event and we are going to livestream many of the events.

    UPDATE: Protesters moved on after an overnight demonstration

    premium_icon UPDATE: Protesters moved on after an overnight demonstration...

    News A second protest has started near the Adani camp this morning

    WATCH: Do you recognise this man?

    premium_icon WATCH: Do you recognise this man?

    News VIDEO: It’s not drone footage but you’ll probably be thankful for that once you see...

    BREAKING: Taxi driver assaulted outside Centrelink

    premium_icon BREAKING: Taxi driver assaulted outside Centrelink

    News A male passenger punched the driver in the head from behind before stealing cash...