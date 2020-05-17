Hit-maker turns handyman in COVID-19 crisis

DIFFERENT ROLE: Musician Brad Butcher is working at Yeppoon-based company Coal Train as COVID-19 cripples the live music industry. Picture: Allan Reinikka

TWO-TIME Golden Guitar winner Brad Butcher has found his way back to the tools of his original trade as COVID-19 cripples the country’s live music industry.

A qualified cabinet-maker, he has been putting those skills to use after securing regular hours with Yeppoon-based registered training organisation, Coal Train.

“I got some part-time work with them at the end of last year. It’s been an absolute blessing because that’s turned to near full-time work now,” the 36 year old said.

“I’m the groundsman/roustabout. On a day-to-day basis I’m doing anything from mowing lawns to renovations around their properties to some cabinetry.”

Butcher said with his tour with Felicity Urquhart stalled and a host of his other gigs cancelled, he was taking the opportunity to “reset” on the music front.

He was also cherishing his time at home, with partner Katie expecting their first child in early August.

He has been missing his parents in Mackay who he has not seen for several months due to the coronavirus restrictions, and is desperately hoping things are back to normal so they can meet their new grandchild face-to-face.

“The thing I have enjoyed about this period is it’s forced me to return to things that are really important in life,” Butcher said.

“Katie’s got about 11 weeks to go now. She’s doing really well and we’re just so excited. We were just putting together a bassinet this afternoon.

“It’s nice to have my weekends back. I’ve just been pottering around the house and doing the stuff I’ve been wanting to do but never had the time.

“As far as song writing and being creative goes, not a lot of that has happened because my focus has been on family and getting the house up to scratch.”

Butcher has been doing a live gig each Saturday afternoon on his Facebook page.

“It’s a good way to stay connected with my friends and fans online,” he said.

“It’s been great because I’ve had to learn different songs because I get requests off people every week. It could be anything and that’s been testing me out.

“It’s also been a good tool to raise some money for some good friends in the industry who haven’t been as lucky as I have to get some work.

“I can’t tell you how much the virus has hurt us all financially this year. The impact has been massive.”

Butcher expects it will be months before the music industry is in full swing again.

“The big worry is that we could be without work musically for at least another year,” he said.

“Festivals take a year or more to plan so I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of festivals and larger gigs don’t start up again until mid to late next year.”

Butcher recently released Suburban Myth to radio, the third single from the album Travelling Salesman, which won Alternative Country Album of the Year at this year’s Tamworth Country Music Awards.

He said it was important to keep the wheels spinning and to “stay relevant”.

“We’re lucky with social media and the internet and the radio that we can do that,” he said.

“Even though we can’t tour, people are still watching and still listening.”

“I might have a little side project EP out in the next six to 12 months.

“As far as another album goes, I’d say that will be a couple of years away yet.

“I’ll let this one run its course and write some songs and when it’s time I’ll be ready to go.”