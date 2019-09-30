Menu
Police respond to Bruce Highway crash. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Crime

HIT-RUN: Woman allegedly flees after Bruce Highway crash

Melanie Whiting
30th Sep 2019 8:17 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM
POLICE have arrested a woman after she was allegedly involved in a hit and run on the Bruce Highway, Bakers Creek early this morning.

Police allege the vehicle the woman was travelling in hit a traffic light about 2.50am.

They also allege she then fled the scene on foot and was found a short time later.

She was taken to Mackay Base Hospital for observation.

A QPS spokeswoman said charges were expected to be laid.

Council workers also attended the scene to assess damage to the traffic light.

It is understood the scene has now been cleared.

