Hit-and-run cop shows signs of improvement
THE young Queensland police constable left fighting for his life after a hit-and-run incident involving an allegedly stolen car is showing signs of improvement after he was rushed to hospital on Thursday in a critical condition.
Peter McAulay is still in a critical condition at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after suffering horrific injuries when a car slammed into him, allegedly driven by two teens.
A police media spokesman tonight told The Courier-Mail the 24-year-old is "showing signs of improvement".
"Over the weekend he has shown some slight signs of improvement with his family by his side," he said.
"He still remains in a critical condition."
Police say he has been responsive in some way, but cannot confirm whether the young constable has opened his eyes