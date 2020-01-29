Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brady Leigh Macpherson has been charged with the criminal offence of annoying a person after he repeatedly swore at a woman.
Brady Leigh Macpherson has been charged with the criminal offence of annoying a person after he repeatedly swore at a woman. ozgurdonmaz
Offbeat

Man charged with being criminally annoying

by AMBER WILSON
29th Jan 2020 6:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has faced court charged with the rarely-seen criminal offence of "annoying a person" by allegedly calling a woman a "f...head" numerous times.

According to court documents, Hobart man Brady Leigh Macpherson, 25, allegedly annoyed the woman in Elizabeth St in Hobart's CBD on January 3 this year.

Mr Macpherson, of no fixed place of address, is also charged with contravening the conditions of a notice after he was found outside the State Library of Tasmania in Murray St on the same day after being directed by police to avoid the site.

According to the documents, Mr Macpherson faces a second contravening a notice charge and two counts of failing to comply with the directions of a police officer.

He is also accused of possessing cannabis on December 6 last year.

On Wednesday, Mr Macpherson was granted bail in the Hobart Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Reg Marron said: "Annoying a person - I haven't seen that before" in relation to the unusual charge.

Mr Macpherson is due to return to court on February 6 for plea.

annoying a person charge brady leigh macpherson court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Contentious Capras gym extension approved

        premium_icon Contentious Capras gym extension approved

        News It was left to lie on the council table in November pending discussions.

        Keeping Australia’s lifeblood flowing

        premium_icon Keeping Australia’s lifeblood flowing

        News Modern technology lets a Rockhampton blood donor keep track of appointments no...

        Drug trafficker facing deportation and losing Aussie born children

        premium_icon Drug trafficker facing deportation and losing Aussie born...

        News A CONVICTED drug trafficker is facing deportation and losing his children after he...

        ‘Beauty after disaster’: CQ property surprise after fires

        premium_icon ‘Beauty after disaster’: CQ property surprise after fires

        News A Yeppoon family has found a pleasant discovery on their blackened and burnt...