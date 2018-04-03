Hockey association puts hand up to host FIH Oceania Cup 2019

HOME OF HOCKEY: L-R Barry O'Rourke, Barbara Knowles, and Brittany Lauga at the Kalka Shades Hockey ground, where Kookaburras' captain Mark Knowles played in his early years.

HOME OF HOCKEY: L-R Barry O'Rourke, Barbara Knowles, and Brittany Lauga at the Kalka Shades Hockey ground, where Kookaburras' captain Mark Knowles played in his early years. Chris Ison ROK240118chockey1

HOCKEY: There's one sport that Rockhampton is renowned for and that's hockey.

After spending years sending our Rocky athletes to Australia's capitals and overseas, the Rockhampton Hockey Association has decided to bring an elite level competition closer to home.

Mother of Kookaburras' captain, Mark Knowles, and Rockhampton Hockey Association's, Barbara Knowles, said for the second time in three years, the club has put its hand up to host next year's FIH Oceania Cup in August.

"We're putting in a bid for it and it's sometime in August 2019,” Barbara said.

"It's only every two years and it was big in 2015. We just missed out in 2015 and it went to New Zealand.

"We'd love another go at it this year.

"The FIH Oceania Cup Committee were going to close the bid in March but they've extended it to May so this year we've had to try and raise the same $100,000 bid we did last time.”

After submitting a letter to Rockhampton Regional Council, the hockey association was given $50,000 to go towards their bid.

"It's very appreciated and it will bring thousands of people to the city and show them how good the area is,” Barbara said.

"It will put us on the map. Just like Beef Australia 2018, these things are so good for our profile.

"Rockhampton is known as a hub for hockey because of the champions we've brought out of such a small community.

"Now Jamie and Mark have retired we need to keep the profile going and encouraging young ones to step up to the plate because we have so much talent coming through and we have to showcase it.”

If the bid is approved, Rockhampton will see men and women from all across the Oceania, including New Zealand, Samoa and Vanuatu, flock to the town.

"The smaller nations will play a different format: five-a-side, which will be very entertaining,” Barbara said.

"The main purpose of hosting the Oceania next year will be making it a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"These qualifiers go on around the world and if we win the Oceania, we get an automatic qualifications to the Olympics. It's hotly contested.”

One tournament in particular that Barbara would love to see on home turf is the New Zealand v Australia men's.

"The New Zealand men have always been a bit of a threat to our Kookaburras,” she said.

"It would be amazing to have a tournament here in Rockhampton.

"The Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos have been chasing the blackstick to qualify in the women's and the women's is very close and tough.

"It's all very exciting.”

Speaking of the Kookaburras, Mark is currently warming up to take on South Africa this Saturday at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

"I think it's a bit more pressure,” Barbara said.

"He's trying not to let the focus be on him and his retiring. It's all about the Commonwealth Games and winning and the team.

"There's ten or so players that have never played in the Games before so there's excitement there for them. They will be trying to win for themselves and him as well.

"Right now he's just trying to keep focused on every major tournament.”

After announcing his retirement earlier in the year, these games will be Mark's very last competitive tournament for his Kookaburras' team.

"It will be his 320th game for Australia and he said he wants to finish here in front of a home crowd. The Kookaburras are still number one in the world.

"For us, having followed his career, it will be bittersweet. His career has been amazing and he seems to be ready for it now.

"It could be a fairytale ending but I just hope they go well.

"I know he will get the send-off that he deserves,” Barbara said.