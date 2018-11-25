Menu
COACHING COURSE: Gladstone Hockey Association is looking at hosting a Level One Coaching Course in 2019 headed by Neil Shearer of Astros Hockey. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times IPS270711IHA27B
Sport

Hockey coaching course in Gladstone

Glen Porteous
by
25th Nov 2018 4:30 PM

HOCKEY: THE Gladstone Hockey Association is looking into hosting a Level One Coaching course in 2019.

The GHA has discussed with Neil Shearer about hosting the course and the possible dates are February 9-10.

Shearer recently hosted the Astros Hockey Development Camp and Essential Skills Clinic.

Cost will be $65 per person and the minimum number of attendees is 12.

Confirmation of numbers will be required by January 28.

Anyone interested email gladstonehockey@gmail.com.

Gladstone Observer

