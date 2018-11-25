Hockey coaching course in Gladstone
HOCKEY: THE Gladstone Hockey Association is looking into hosting a Level One Coaching course in 2019.
The GHA has discussed with Neil Shearer about hosting the course and the possible dates are February 9-10.
Shearer recently hosted the Astros Hockey Development Camp and Essential Skills Clinic.
Cost will be $65 per person and the minimum number of attendees is 12.
Confirmation of numbers will be required by January 28.
Anyone interested email gladstonehockey@gmail.com.