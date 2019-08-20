HOCKEY: Frenchville begins march to A-grade grand final

HOCKEY: Frenchville Rovers have taken the first step in their finals campaign in this week's clash with Park Avenue Brothers in the women's first A1 semi final round this weekend on the new Kalka Shades court.

It was a scoreless first half as the two sides applied equal pressure.

Park Avenue were able to make one mark on the scoreboard in the second half but a flurry of three goals from Frenchville saw the end of Brothers' finals campaign.

However, both sides had troublesome runs heading into the finals.

Neither team had recorded a win in the previous five matches before the weekend.

The Rovers will have their work cut out for them during their next match in the second semi final as they face Wanderers Hockey Club.

Southern Suburbs and Wanderers met later that evening.

However the in-form Southern Suburbs side proved too good for the Wanderers, placed well enough to have a second shot at semifinal glory next round, going down 3-1.

Southern Suburbs are in the A1 grand final.

FAST FACTS

Rockhampton Hockey Association A1 Women's finals:

Southern Suburbs 3 VS Wanderers Hockey club 1 - SS to Grand Final; Frenchville Rovers 3 VS Park Avenue Brothers 1 - Frenchville progress, Brothers eliminated

Semi Final - Rovers VS Wanderers - Winner to Grand Final

Grand Final - Southern Suburbs VS TBA