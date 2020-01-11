Hockey stalwart to celebrate big milestone

PARK Avenue Hockey Club stalwart Marie Sweeney will reflect on decades of sporting days next week.

The Order of Australia medallist will officially turn 90 on Monday, surrounded by those who love her most.

An estimated 60 people are expected to attend a function which will be held today at the Rocky Sports Club from 2pm to 5pm to celebrate the special occasion.

Born on January 13, 1930 in Bangalow, New South Wales, Marie moved to Rockhampton from Ballina in 1948.

After arriving in the Beef Capital, Marie met her soulmate, Ken through hockey. He played for the Spartans while she was a member of the Rovers who she continued to play with until 1964.

In the midst of her sporting heyday, she found herself falling in love with Ken.

“It didn’t take long for Ken to sweep Marie off her feet and they became engaged,” said their son Robert.

They were married at St Paul’s Cathedral in 1951, and sport remained an important part of her life. Marie later played for the Park Avenue Hockey Club until the early 1980s.

She’s been involved with the club since 1969, and remains an active administrator within the club and life member.

Marie also serves as the current assistant secretary, bingo convener and has held many other positions at the club over the past 40 years.

Her efforts were recognised in 2003 after being awarded an Order of Australia medal for her contribution to the sport.

Early in their married life together, Ken and Marie lived with the latter’s parents in Agnes St in Rockhampton before they moved into their first home of their own on Haynes St.

They share three sons; Rodney (born in 1955), David (born in 1957) and Robert (born in 1964).

Ken and Marie Sweeney will celebrate their wedding anniversary on October 19.