Hockey stick attack in North Rockhampton

7:31AM Police have accessed CCTV footage of Queen’s Park, and determined only one of the woman was involved in the assault.

They are focussed on the area around the Neville Bonner hostel.

7:15AM Multiple police units are attending a Glenmore Road address where a man has been allegedly assaulted by two females.

The two women were last seen, still holding the hockey stick, walking over the Fitzroy bridge near Dominos with a mountain bike.

The man is said to be bleeding from a facial injury in Queens Park, Park Avenue.

The women are described as intoxicated.