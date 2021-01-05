Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Field hockey stick and ball on green grass
Field hockey stick and ball on green grass
News

Hockey stick attack in North Rockhampton

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
5th Jan 2021 7:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

7:31AM Police have accessed CCTV footage of Queen’s Park, and determined only one of the woman was involved in the assault.

They are focussed on the area around the Neville Bonner hostel.

7:15AM Multiple police units are attending a Glenmore Road address where a man has been allegedly assaulted by two females.

The two women were last seen, still holding the hockey stick, walking over the Fitzroy bridge near Dominos with a mountain bike.

The man is said to be bleeding from a facial injury in Queens Park, Park Avenue.

The women are described as intoxicated.

assault allegation
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vale Geoff Barton: CQ rugby mourns passing of a legend

        Premium Content Vale Geoff Barton: CQ rugby mourns passing of a legend

        News Central Queensland’s rugby union fraternity is mourning the passing of legendary figure Geoff Barton OAM.

        Driver “with her hair in a bun” flees after Maccas run

        Premium Content Driver “with her hair in a bun” flees after Maccas run

        News The blue-black luxury vehicle last spotted doing a highway U-turn back toward...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed.

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed.

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        LETTERS: We need a reality check as to what is important

        Premium Content LETTERS: We need a reality check as to what is important

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.