Hockeyroos' best keen to fire in return

READY FOR RETURN: Wamuran product Jodie Kenny has enjoyed the new Hockey Pro League and is eager to make a return from injury when Australia take on US next month. Grant Treeby

HOCKEY: Three-time Hockeyroos player-of-the-year Jodie Kenny says she is fit and raring to get back into the FIH Pro League after missing two games with injury.

The 31-year-old Wamuran product started the campaign strong, but has missed the past two games against China and Great Britain due to a small quad tear.

However, she's recovered well and is keen to fire in the Hockeyroos next game against the US next week.

She'll head into the fixture brimming with confidence too, after being awarded the Hockeyroos player-of-the-year award for the third time recently.

Kenny, who brought up her 200th cap in 2018, won top gong ahead of goalkeeper Rachael Lynch and midfielder Renee Taylor on Sunday night.

The defender, who was also recently appointed Hockeyroos co-captain, received the top goal scorer award on the night too after netting nine strikes, ahead of Rosie Malone (six) and Brooke Peris (five).

"It's definitely my favourite one (player award),” she said.

"It just means so much more because I had to put in so much work coming back from having a baby, but also dealing with the logistics of planning everything and making it all work and still being able to put a performance out there that's rated as best in Australia.

"I'm so extremely proud of what I achieved and it's pretty special.”

Despite the juggle of being a professional athlete and mum, Kenny said she was loving her time with the Hockeyroos.

She was keen to make a return for the squad too when they take on the US in the Pro League on March2. "I'm fit and ready to go and can't wait to play again,” she said. "You never know what you're going to get with that team and they're usually fast and fit and it'll be a great game.”

She also had plans to help the Hockeyroos qualify for the Tokyo Olympics later this year and to make her third appearance at that level.