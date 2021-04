The HOG Thunder Run went ahead under rainy conditions on Easter Sunday at 10am.

Race organisers have told us how many bikes took part.

Take a look at the video and see if you can count them.

Send us a private message and we’ll tell you if you get it right.

COUNT THE HOGS:

ROK040421THUNDER4: RockyNATS 2021 HOG Thunder Run Sunday 04 April J Houley v4

ALSO: The ladies from Sunshine Coast are having a blast

ROK040221THUNDERVID2: RockyNATS 2021 HOG Thunder Run Sunday 04 April J Houley

ROK040221THUNDERVID3: RockyNATS 2021 HOG Thunder Run Sunday 04 April J Houley vid 3