Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEMBER for Page Kevin Hogan introduced his notion of motion for a royal commission into supermarket and petrol retailing sectors on Monday, 3rd December, 2018.
MEMBER for Page Kevin Hogan introduced his notion of motion for a royal commission into supermarket and petrol retailing sectors on Monday, 3rd December, 2018.
Politics

Hogan brings royal commission into parliament

Adam Hourigan
by
3rd Dec 2018 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBER for Page Kevin Hogan has introduced his notice of motion for a royal commission into supermarket and petrol retailing sectors.

When announcing his plans to introduce the motion, Mr Hogan told The Daily Examiner said that he would do whatever he needed to to get it up, with reference to his current position on the federal parliament crossbench and said via his Facebook page today that he was talking with colleagues from all political parties to get this up.

Mr Hogan said there had been also been senate enquiries into various issues, but they did not have enough "teeth", and the royal commission would provide protection for people to give evidence into the matter.

"I hear enough stories from our farmers and processors that warrant a Royal Commission into our major supermarkets. The allegations of misuse of market power, unconscionable conduct and the use of unfair contract terms must be investigated by a Royal Commission."

Watch the video of Mr Hogan introduce his private member's motion here:

More Stories

kevin hogan notice of motion petrol prices royal commission supermarkets
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    premium_icon Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    Environment Company focus is on local business participation and local employment for three year construction project

    Another East St business to close its doors before Christmas

    premium_icon Another East St business to close its doors before Christmas

    News Building is unfit to work in and the owners have neglected to fix it

    Welcome cool change today to quench CQ's thirst

    premium_icon Welcome cool change today to quench CQ's thirst

    Weather Fire danger set to drop in line with dropping temps and rain drops

    Infrastructure committee to discusses boat ramp's future

    premium_icon Infrastructure committee to discusses boat ramp's future

    Council News Someone has made RRC an offer too good to refuse.

    Local Partners