HOLD UP: Offenders on the run following armed robbery

POLICE are hunting for two men who allegedly robbed a Park Avenue convenience store last night while armed.

At 9.55pm, police were called to reports of an armed robbery at a convenience store on Main St.

Two men allegedly entered the store, armed with knives, and threatened a male attendant before fleeing with cigarettes and a sum of cash. No one was physically injured.

Both men had their faces covered and were wearing light coloured hooded jackets.

The offenders remain at large, and police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1902599301