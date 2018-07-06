Menu
Holiday travellers were left stranded at Sydney Airport. Picture: Supplied
News

Holiday chaos as Jetstar cancels flights

6th Jul 2018 10:13 AM
SCHOOL holiday travellers were left stranded at Sydney Airport today after a string of Jetstar flights were cancelled due to staff sickness and other issues.

An airline spokesman said the flights were cancelled due to weather, crew sickness and airport curfews, Nine News reported.

 

Stranded... Chaos at Sydney Airport this morning. Picture: Supplied
Up to eight domestic flights were cancelled leading to long queues and irate passengers who flooded with social media with complaints.

"No warning ahead of time, no explanation given. Turned up at the airport only to be told the next flight is in 11 hours. A+ from Jetstar as usual," Tim Rose tweeted.

 

'No explanation given other than crewing reasons. I'm on my way to the airport when I get a text. What is going on at your company?'

"Flying today with @JetstarAirways and my flight got cancelled. Well. That's my day completely ruined. Bravo Jetstar. Never again," tweeted another.

