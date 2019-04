ON STAGE: Footlights Theatre is hosting children's workshops these school holidays.

FOOTLIGHTS Theatre is hosting a Holiday Drama Day on Wednesday April 17 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

It is aimed at children from seven to 16-years-old.

The day will be conducted by two qualified teachers and will be full of drama activities for beginners and experienced.

Bookings are essential, for more information or to book phone 49392399 or visit www.footlights.com.au.

Footlights Theatre is located at 123 Rockhampton Road, Yeppoon.