Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jetstar's See It All Sale is offering flights for as low as $37.
Jetstar's See It All Sale is offering flights for as low as $37. Warren Lynam
Travel

HOLIDAY DREAMS: See it all with Jetstar's crazy sale

Ashley Carter
by
15th Mar 2019 11:00 AM

FEEL like a holiday? Jetstar's latest 'See It All Sale' has launched again, offering flights from as low as $37.

While the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane might not have access to the crazy cheap flights, travellers can still nab some great deals to holiday hot spots across the country.

You can fly from the Sunshine Coast Airport to Sydney for just $61, and Adelaide and Melbourne for $81.

If you're happy to travel from Brisbane, flights to Sydney and the Whitsunday Coast are under $60, while flights to Melbourne, Adelaide and Tasmania range from $80-$95.

If an inland holiday is more of a draw, flights to Uluru from Brisbane are $101.

 

Jetstar flight takes off at Sunshine Coast Airport.
Jetstar flight takes off at Sunshine Coast Airport. Erle Levey

Travel dates range from May until December 2019, excluding peak school holiday dates, and while Club Jetstar members got first pickings the sale is now available to the general public to book.

For more information visit www.jetstar.com/au/en/deals/see-it-all-sale.

Happy travelling!

cheap flights jetstar sunshine coast airport travel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Doggy acupuncture: vet care with a difference

    premium_icon Doggy acupuncture: vet care with a difference

    News This traditional Chinese treatment isn't just for humans any more, with this CQ vet bringing in a whole range of holistic treatments for our four-legged friends

    Why these Rocky students are striking for climate action

    premium_icon Why these Rocky students are striking for climate action

    Environment 'If we don't take action now, we will suffer consequences'

    What's forcing so many small CQ businesses to close?

    premium_icon What's forcing so many small CQ businesses to close?

    Business How 'a little pain and embarrassment is better than bankruptcy'

    Witness saw ute driven dangerously after hammer attack

    premium_icon Witness saw ute driven dangerously after hammer attack

    Crime It over took the witness twice on the Capricorn Highway