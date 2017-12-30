HOLIDAY GUIDE: 48 hours across the region

GET READY: New Years Eve fireworks in Rockhampton promise to be great family entertainment.

GET READY: New Years Eve fireworks in Rockhampton promise to be great family entertainment. Allan Reinikka ROK311216afirewor

TODAY:

6AM: Yeppoon Community Market at Yeppoon Showgrounds. Great variety of stalls.

Yeppoon Community Market at Yeppoon Showgrounds. Great variety of stalls. 8am: Fig Tree Creek Markets. Fig Tree Creek, Yeppoon.

Fig Tree Creek Markets. Fig Tree Creek, Yeppoon. 8am: Bell Park Markets. Bell Park, Emu Park.

Bell Park Markets. Bell Park, Emu Park. 4pm-midnight: Rockin Rocky at the Great Western Hotel. Gold coin entry for Eat Fest and Carnival. Ticketed events: James Johnston, The McClymonts, Morgan Evans.

Rockin Rocky at the Great Western Hotel. Gold coin entry for Eat Fest and Carnival. Ticketed events: James Johnston, The McClymonts, Morgan Evans. 4pm: Smiles, Pacific Hotel.

Smiles, Pacific Hotel. 5.30pm: Steve Jay, Frenchville Sports Club.

Steve Jay, Frenchville Sports Club. 7.30pm: Kim Beckman, Kabra Hotel.

Kim Beckman, Kabra Hotel. 8pm: The Easy Tigers, Rocky Glen Hotel.

The Easy Tigers, Rocky Glen Hotel. 8pm: Larren Bean, The Spinnaker, Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

Larren Bean, The Spinnaker, Keppel Bay Sailing Club. 8.30pm: Blues Train, Frenchville Sports Club.

Blues Train, Frenchville Sports Club. 8.45pm: Gridlock, Tannum Sands Hotel.

Gridlock, Tannum Sands Hotel. 8.30pm: Chris Schofield, Rocky Glen Hotel.

Chris Schofield, Rocky Glen Hotel. 8.30pm: Steve Jay, Keppel Sands Hotel.

Steve Jay, Keppel Sands Hotel. 8.30pm: The Ferryman, Allenstown Hotel.

The Ferryman, Allenstown Hotel. 8.30pm: Bordaline, Blackwater Country Club.

Bordaline, Blackwater Country Club. 8.30pm: Double D, Birdcage Hotel, Longreach.

Double D, Birdcage Hotel, Longreach. 8.45pm : Jag N The Rollers, Tannum Sands Hotel.

TOMORROW:

8AM: The Arcade Carpark Markets in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, homemade cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

The Arcade Carpark Markets in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, homemade cooking; craft and beautiful fashion. 1pm: Bay Window, Tannum Sands Hotel.

Bay Window, Tannum Sands Hotel. 1pm: Larren Bean, Sports Bar, Park Avenue Hotel.

NEW YEARS EVE AROUND THE REGION:

Rockin Rocky:

The one and only PBR tournament is back at the Great Western Hotel this New Years Eve.

Red Lion Hotel:

Spend NYE this year at Rocky's premier Hotel with live music by Piper Down, complimentary food platters and extended trading until 2AM.

Quay St Entertainment:

Triple M CQ is bringing Fire In The Sky Back to Rocky. Say goodbye to 2017 by attending the 7pm display, or say hello to 2018 by watching the midnight show. Join together on Quay Street as Rockhampton Regional Council closes the road for amusements, food vendors and jumping castles from 5pm - 10pm.

Heritage Masquerade Ball:

Gourmet canapes, signature style buffet and touy hour drink package all with a live band and DJ till late.

Giddy Goat Goodbye 2017:

Live bands and DJs, balloon drop at midnight and a lot of good vibes! Watch Arcane Echo, The Askins, Silky Fuzz for just $5 entry, open till 5am.

Zodiac:

New Year's eve is almost here once again! Dj Bliss & Riley Boland are going to help you take the party to the next level to end 2017! Confetti cannons, free foam neon sticks, glow sticks and open till 5am.

Yeppoon

Keppel Bay Sailing Club:

For a great family night out on NYE visit The Spinnaker, kids will love the jumping castle, face painter and movie on the big screen from 6pm while the live music and cash give aways all night long will keep the grown ups entertained too! Enjoy 2 for $25 buffet in the bistro too

Footlights Theatre:

A delicious three course dinner with a top class two hour comedy variety show and complimentary champagne.

Waterline Restaurant:

New Year's Eve with Ben Beasley acoustic soloist is live on the lawn 1-5pm, the perfect warm up for a night on the town, or family friendly New Years Eve Celebration. A full lunch/dinner menu available all afternoon from 11.30am until late. Bookings essential.

Strand Hotel

: See in 2018 in 'Anything But Clothes. The Strand's ABC party has Phineas Q entertaining from 7pm till late, free entry.

Railway Hotel:

Celebrate the new year Hawaiian style with The Railway! Hawaiian cocktails, prizes for best dressed, heaps of give-aways, live music from 8.30pm featuring Ben Beasley and Aaron Symonds. Don't forget the courtesy bus.