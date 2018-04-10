Menu
NEW FRIEND: Ryan Dabelstein at Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary's display.
Community

HOLIDAY GUIDE: 5 fun things the family will enjoy today

vanessa jarrett
by
10th Apr 2018 8:00 AM

1.

Cooberrie Park, Woodbury

Cuddle a koala, hold a crocodile, play with birds and interact with playful monkeys all in the one location.

Steal a kiss and a cuddle from a koala, available every day at Cooberrie Park.
Kids will be in awe of the animal encounters and fantastic school holidays fun at this local wildlife sanctuary.

Don't miss the interactive animal show from 1pm daily. The park is open from 10am to 3pm daily.

2.

Ozbots, Rockhampton

Robotics workshops for young people as part of the lead in events for CapriCon is on today in Rockhampton.

CapriCon 2016. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Get in early to book your spot as seats will be limited , phone 07 4936 8043.

Ages five-plus. North Rockhampton Library from 10am to 11am and 3pm to 4pm.

3.

Experimental Painting, Art Gallery

Young artists will create relief plates from cardboard, incorporating foam shapes, lace, fabric, string, feathers, and much more.

By applying watercolours, they will make a range of relief prints with their plate, as well as experimenting with different colours, layering prints, and using each other's plate designs.

Each artist will take home several prints, including one displayed in a CD case frame

4.

Stony Creek, Byfield

Arguably the region's most well-known fresh water swimming location is Stony Creek in the Byfield National Park.

Felicity Atkinson: #SnapCQ Stony Creek, Byfield.
Upper Stony Creek has pristine swimming and a large open campground, set amongst eucalypt and pine forest, right near the creek. Fees for camping apply.

If you're feeling adventurous, take the extra step and ask the locals how to find Byfield's hidden waterfall.

5.

Cedric Archer Park, Gracemere

Cool off in the last of the heat before cooler months set in at Gracemere's popular water area.

The official opening of the Cedric Archer water park in Gracemere.
Catering for toddlers and older children, the park features spray tunnels, mega soakers and a tipping bucket to get the kids excited.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

