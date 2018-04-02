HOLIDAY GUIDE: 5 fun things to do tomorrow

1.

Get your little ones geared up for KidsCon at CapriCon 2018. Join in the superhero fun with art and craft activities and adventurous story time.

Stockland Rockhampton, Play Centre in the Food Court, April 3, from 10am to noon.

2.

Cathedral Cave Tours:

A two-hour family adventure tour is an exciting and memorable way to reconnect with family.

Be prepared for crawling, climbing and squeezing. Phone 4934 2883 to book.

3.

Tomorrow there will be a free colourful and fun puppet show for little ones under five years old.

At 10am, meet at the North Rockhampton Library, 154 Berserker St.

4.

At the movies, Event Cinemas has prepared a "jam-packed autumn spectacular” with the introduction of its autumn school holiday program.

Bring the children along to watch the biggest family blockbusters and get creative with free arts and crafts activities.

5.

At Rockhampton Heritage Village there will be plenty of heritage-inspired fun.

Activities will include feeding the livestock, and enjoying rides on the stage coach, vintage cars and double decker bus.

You can even treat yourself and the family to a light snack or ice cream at Arnold's Store.

The village will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays of the school holidays from 9am to midday.