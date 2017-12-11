Holiday guide: 5 things to do in CQ this summer break

1. EVER wondered why you pick up random rocks? Enjoy sitting around a fire?

Don't worry, you are normal. These instincts are in us all and they are there for a reason!

Rocky Instincts aim to provide you with the resources your instincts need.

Rocky Insticits Contributed

They offer a range of workshops, services and products in the primitive technology field including traditional fire making, stone tool creation, natural cordage, knotcraft, spear throwing, bush glue, bush tucker and much more.

Embrace your instincts and learn the skills that have stood the test of time.

Their aim is to help retain, reclaim and teach traditional skills that are a part of everyone's ancestral history. They aim to help people embrace their instincts and learn the primitive skills that will awaken the natural world around us.

For more info visit their site here.

2. KENROSE Park offers the latest in karting experience with a fleet of karts direct from Germany.

Kenrose Park Contributed

The track features a ROC timing system for the competitive karters, stadium class lighting for night karting, BBQ facilities and a jumping castle, playground, swings and push karts for the younger ones.

Refreshments are available.

Visit them at 535 Yeppoon Road, North Rockhampton.

For more information email info@kenrosepark.com.au or call 4936 4844 to book.

3. ONE of Australia's hidden gems and best-kept island secrets is Pumpkin Island, 14 kilometres off the coast from Yeppoon.

A holiday on Pumpkin Island offers a blissful escape from the stresses of modern day life and a chance to partake in pristine nature.

Pumpkin Island in the running as top tourism site

Easily accessible by private boat or the Pumpkin Xpress, from the Keppel Bay Marina in Yeppoon. There you will find five eco- friendly self-catering cottages and two beach bungalows powered by wind and sun, overlooking a crystalline beach.

Each accommodates between four and six guests. Guests can pre-order gourmet meals from the award winning Waterline Restaurant, at Keppel Bay Marina, collected on the day of departure.

Expect to see dolphins, turtles and whales in season. Fish the rich waters, snorkel or experience the coral reefs from a glass bottom kayak, harvest your own oysters off the rocks or simply wander the secluded beaches.

Perfect for safe swimming and snorkelling most of the year round. bookings@pumpkinisland.com .au.

4. TREAT the kids to a day at the movies in Rockhampton.

Paddington will screen on Saturday afternoon. Photo Contributed Contributed

New movies have been released included Paddington 2 which is set to be a hit with the kids.

One of the world's favourite bears, Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen.

Paddington 2 is playing through the school holidays and is fun for the whole family.

TEAR JERKER: Jacob Tremblay and Julia Roberts in a scence from Wonder. Dale Robinette, Lionsgate Dale Robinette

The sweet new film, Wonder, was released last month and has already gained some rave reviews. The film is about a young boy with a facial deformity who aims to show everyone beauty isn't just skin deep.

Book your tickets here.

5. WALK your way through exotic pines and ancient cycads as you enjoy this trail in the Byfield State Forest.

The track passes through pockets of rainforest as it winds its way along Stony Creek.

Felicity Atkinson: #SnapCQ Stony Creek, Byfield. Felicity Atkinson

Discover the beauty of the Byfield fern (Bowenia serrulata) and treat yourself to a picnic at one of the well-maintained recreation areas in the forest.

If your legs feel a little tired after all that walking, be sure to immerse yourself in the calm waters of the natural rock pools.

Stony Creek is full and crisp at this time of year and a hot spot for families.

Although the rapids are not flowing too hard yet, the calm waters are still clear and welcoming.

Upper Stony Creek, Byfield. Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin Tamara MacKenzie ROK030113tkbyfi

Over the weekend it was quiet and tranquil so make the most of the serenity before the school holiday crowds arrive.