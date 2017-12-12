Menu
Holiday guide: 5 things to do these summer holidays

Delaney Cheal and WIll Hearn lead the crowd of young ones in kids yoga at Lure Living.
Delaney Cheal and WIll Hearn lead the crowd of young ones in kids yoga at Lure Living. LURE LIVING

1. EXPLORE Koorana Crocodile Farm and watch the kids' jaws drop at the prehistoric creatures of our nation.

This is Dash Charleston at the Koorana Crocodile Farm
This is Dash Charleston at the Koorana Crocodile Farm

Located near Keppel Sands, the farm is only a short drive from Rockhampton.

2. The long awaited opening of the North Side waterslides is fast approaching with an opening date set to be announced soon.

The waterslides at the 42nd Battalion Memorial Swimming Pool North Rockhampton are starting to take shape.
The waterslides at the 42nd Battalion Memorial Swimming Pool North Rockhampton are starting to take shape. Brittany Lauga

The 10 metre slides are set to be a huge summer hit among families but in the meant time the swimming pool is open for you to cool off while you wait.

3. The Keppel Kracken has roared to life this summer and is a favourite among Yeppoon families.

Keppel Kracken shade installation
Keppel Kracken shade installation

Let the kids run wild under the water spurts and treat them to an ice cream at New Zealand Natural after a big day. Situated right on the Yeppoon Main Beach, it's only a 40 minute drive from Rocky.

4. Let the little people try their hand at yoga this Wednesday at Lure Living in Yeppoon.

Held by Delany Cheal, all kids are welcome to come along with their mat and towel and stretch their legs. Live music by local talent Will Hearn will entertain everyone involved.

5. Christmas is upon us and so are the fairy lights.

Christmas Lights
Christmas Lights

Take the family for a drive around your area to see the festive spirit as the day gets closer. Walnut Drive is a must-see in the Rocky region.

Topics:  central queensland holidays kids

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
